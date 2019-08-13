Manchester United’s key target breaks silence on failed transfer

Manchester United chased many midfielders during the 2019 summer window. However, the Red Devils came up short in their search and were unable to complete a deal for any of them. One target, who was linked with a move prior to this window as well, has now broken his silence over the same.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milikovic-Savic has been a key transfer target of Manchester United for long. The club even reportedly approached the midfielder over a move this summer, however, it did not pan out.

The player has now given his take on the transfer break-down:

“The Premier League transfer window is shut, so the Manchester United story is finished,” he told Serbian outlet Espreso. (via Metro)

“I wasn’t irritated by everything that was written in the papers, because my mind was concentrated on preparing for the new season in the best possible way.

“I am where I am and I want for nothing at Lazio. I don’t think much about the transfer market.

“All sorts of things were written about me, but I know where my mind is and who I have a contract with.”

Milinkovic-Savic, despite being linked with the likes of Juventus, AC Milan, and Manchester United, continues to be a Lazio player. He will now play his fourth season in the light-blue of Lazio, starting with a trip to Sampdoria on the opening day of Serie A 2019/20.