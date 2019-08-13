Manchester United goalkeeper loaned to Hearts

Joel Pereira featured twice for Manchester United during pre-season, but he will spend the campaign on loan in Scotland with Hearts.

Manchester United have loaned goalkeeper Joel Pereira to Scottish Premiership side Hearts for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 23-year-old was part of United’s squad for their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, featuring as a half-time substitute in the wins against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

Pereira has made just three competitive appearances for United since emerging from their academy in 2015, however, and was behind David De Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant in the goalkeeping pecking order.

He is embarking on his fifth spell away from Old Trafford, having previously spent time on loan with Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria Setubal and Kortrijk.