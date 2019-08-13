Reports: Real Madrid star to take legal action if club includes him in Neymar deal

Real Madrid are said to be among the suitors for PSG star Neymar. Los Blancos, however, have spent upwards of €250 Million already and could be priced out of a deal. The club, as a result, is ready to offer one star in exchange, who instead has threatened to take legal action against them.

According to Sport, via Goal, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has refused to be a part of a swap deal involving Neymar and has even threatened to take legal action against the club for mistreatment.

Bale has been ousted by manager Zinedine Zidane, who publicly admitted that he wanted the star gone last month. The Welshman, in turn, was closing in on a move to China, only to be held back in the end by the Spanish giants due to an injury to Marco Asensio.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid seemingly worked around a plan to offload Bale and get their man in Neymar. However, the Welsh international has refused to be involved in the deal and is prepared to sue the club for mistreatment.

Real Madrid will begin their new campaign against Celta Vigo on August 17, 2019, although it remains to be seen if either Bale or Neymar will be a part of their new-look squad.