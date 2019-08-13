Reports: Barcelona prepare one massive final bid to sign Neymar from PSG

Despite signing Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann already, Neymar remains the top target for FC Barcelona. The Blaugrana are pushing hard to get the deal done for the Brazil forward ahead of the transfer deadline. Reports now suggest that they have offered one final bid for the PSG star.

According to Goal, Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to sign Neymar in the last few days and are now prepared to pay up to 100 Million plus Philippe Coutinho for the Brazilian. Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have also sent a delegation to Paris, led by Eric Abidal, as they try to get the deal over the line.

Reports previously had claimed PSG’s interest in accepting a bid containing both Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo, along with lowering the price tag to 50 Million. However, rumours later suggested that Coutinho had declined the chance to join Paris after refusing to be drawn into the negotiations as a makeweight.

Real Madrid were also said to be interested in signing Neymar before the transfer window shut and were preparing their own offer for the Brazil international. However, Los Blancos’ interest seems to have sprung Barcelona into action, who are now looking to get the deal wrapped up as quickly as possible.