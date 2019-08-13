Reports: Real Madrid to loan out new signing and bring in bargain striker

Real Madrid brought in five new players for the first-team this summer, including the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. However, the new signings did not impress during pre-season, leaving Zinedine Zidane in a dilemma. Reports now suggest that they could loan out one of the new stars to bring in another forward.

According to reports by Don Balon, Real Madrid are considering loaning Luka Jovic out for the season, after the Serbian striker failed to impress Zinedine Zidane in pre-season. Jovic only signed for Los Blancos in the summer 2019 window for a reported fee of €60 Million.

Furthermore, the report also states that the youngster would not be against a loan move in order to gain more experience. Meanwhile, his temporary departure will leave a gap in the team, with no player to cover for Karim Benzema.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid have reportedly identified a short-term solution for that. The Galacticos are keeping an eye on Girona attacker Cristhian Stuani, who could be available for a price as low as €7 Million after his side was relegated to Liga BBVA last season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also said to be in talks for Donny van de Beek and Neymar, who could potentially join the club before the September 2 deadline.