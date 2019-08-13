Reports: Real Madrid starlet close to signing for La Liga side

Despite signing several players already, Real Madrid are still in the transfer market. Los Blancos are looking to both buy new players, as well as, discard some current ones ahead of the season. One such player is now set to join a fellow La Liga side, albeit on loan for the season.

Real Madrid starlet Andriy Lunin is set to join fellow La Liga side Real Valladolid on loan or the season, reports Marca. The Ukranian goalkeeper spent the previous term on loan at another Spanish top-tier side Leganes.

Real Valladolid, meanwhile, were close to signing Spanish goalkeeper Adrian for the season ahead. However, a last-minute call diverted him to Liverpool, where he replaced Simon Mignolet instead. Adrian even made his Premier League debut for the Reds, following an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Meanwhile, Lunin, who barely received game-time at Leganes, is expected to be Valladolid’s first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming season. He will join fellow Real Madrid loanees Javi Sanchez and Jorge de Frutos in Ronaldo Nazario’s team.

Real Valladolid also recently announced the loan signing of Pedro Porro from Manchester City. The Spanish full-back had signed for the English champions from sister club Girona, before being loaned out to Spain again for the season.