Images: Barcelona delegation spotted in Paris to conclude Neymar deal

Barcelona have been after Neymar for a while. The Blaugrana have made their former player a key target this window, despite spending a small fortune on new arrivals. And now, a delegation from the club has been pictured in Paris with the purpose of concluding the deal.

A delegation from Barcelona, including the likes of Eric Abidal, was pictured arriving in Paris by El Chiringuito TV. The delegation is reportedly in France to discuss a move for Neymar Jr.

🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA #JUGONES | CAZAMOS a la delegación del BARÇA en PARÍS. 🔴🔵 NEYMAR, más cerca que nunca del BARÇA. Todos los detalles a las 3 en @laSextaTV. pic.twitter.com/EkVErcmMFN — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 13, 2019

Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing their former player back to Spain this summer. However, having already spent upwards of 250 Million, the Blaugrana face a tough task to turn their dream into a reality.

The Spanish giants have to ensure that the gap between their transfer spending and earning remains at least 100 Million to adhere to FFP rules. As a result, they will have to work their way around the barrier and do so without breaking the rules.

One such solution, which has been reported previously, is a loan deal. Barcelona can take Neymar on loan for the season, before buying him next season. The financial details of the deal, as a result, will be transferred to the following season.

Secondly, the club can even offer players along with money to appease PSG into selling their star player at a lower price. Reports suggest that the Spanish league champions were ready to part ways with Philippe Coutinho for the same, only for the player to reject a move to Paris.

Barcelona still have until September 2 to work out a deal for Neymar.