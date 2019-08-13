Transfer News |

Images: Barcelona delegation spotted in Paris to conclude Neymar deal

Barcelona have been after Neymar for a while. The Blaugrana have made their former player a key target this window, despite spending a small fortune on new arrivals. And now, a delegation from the club has been pictured in Paris with the purpose of concluding the deal. 

A delegation from Barcelona, including the likes of Eric Abidal, was pictured arriving in Paris by El Chiringuito TV. The delegation is reportedly in France to discuss a move for Neymar Jr.

Barcelona are said to be interested in bringing their former player back to Spain this summer. However, having already spent upwards of 250 Million, the Blaugrana face a tough task to turn their dream into a reality.

The Spanish giants have to ensure that the gap between their transfer spending and earning remains at least 100 Million to adhere to FFP rules. As a result, they will have to work their way around the barrier and do so without breaking the rules.

One such solution, which has been reported previously, is a loan deal. Barcelona can take Neymar on loan for the season, before buying him next season. The financial details of the deal, as a result, will be transferred to the following season.

Secondly, the club can even offer players along with money to appease PSG into selling their star player at a lower price. Reports suggest that the Spanish league champions were ready to part ways with Philippe Coutinho for the same, only for the player to reject a move to Paris.

Barcelona still have until September 2 to work out a deal for Neymar.

