Reports: Serie A giants close to signing Liverpool star for cut-price fee

Liverpool were relatively quiet in the 2019/20 summer transfer window, bringing in just one first-team player. However, that did not stop the Reds from selling some of their stars and once could soon join the list of outgoings at Anfield.

According to the Times’ journalist Paul Joyce, AS Roma are in talks to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren. The Croatian defender has slid down the pecking order at Anfield and is now Jurgen Klopp’s fourth-choice centre-back, behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez.

AS Roma in talks with Liverpool over transfer of Dejan Lovren. Deal possible and asking price around £15m now. Lovren recognises he’s fourth choice. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, a deal for the central defender could be agreed close to £15 Million. However, Liverpool will be left with just three recognized centre-backs for the season if Lovren does indeed moves to Roma.

On the contrary, the deal for the Lovren could push new signing Sepp van den Berg into the first team. The Merseyside club only signed the highly-rated Dutch youngster earlier during the transfer window with a view towards a first-team spot in the future.

Lovern is expected to be the final departure from Liverpool this season. The Reds already bid farewell to Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge on contract expiry. They then sold Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge, replacing him with Adrian in the process.

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp’s side began their Premier League season in an emphatic fashion, beating Norwich City by four goals to one. THey next face Chelsea on August 14, 2019, in the UEFA Super Cup.