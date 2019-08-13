5 transfers which can be completed before the European window shuts

With less than three weeks left for clubs to wrap up their business, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 transfers which can be completed before the window slams shut.

#5 Christian Eriksen to Juventus

Tottenham’s long-serving Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has publicly angled for a move away from the club this summer – saying he would be open to a ‘new challenge’. With Eriksen now in the final year of his contract, Spurs could be tempted to sell him for a cut-price deal.

While he has not ruled out the possibility of staying at Spurs, it’s looking increasingly unlikely as negotiations over a new contract drag on. Juventus and even Real Madrid are thought to be interested but with Zidane looking to bring in Pogba and Juve already having spent big on the likes of De Ligt – one could much rather expect him to instead sign a pre-contract at any of Europe’s elite in January with a view to join them on a free next season.

#4 Paul Pogba to Real Madrid

Despite putting in a fantastic opening day shift against Chelsea as United ran out 4-0 winners, Paul Pogba reiterated post-match that there was a ‘big question mark’ over his future. Real Madrid’s pre-season struggles have exposed the lack of a Pogba-esque player in their midfield and Zidane is a known admirer.

Manchester United’s asking price is the stumbling block, however, with the Red Devils unlikely to budge from their 150 million valuation. A bid of 27 million-plus James Rodriguez was dismissed straightaway last week with some even calling it an insult to the club but Real will almost certainly come in with an improved offer before the end of the window – hopefully, something that might test United’s resolve.

#3 James Rodriguez to Atletico Madrid

The Colombian midfielder is considered an expendable asset at Real Madrid and their cross-town rivals are known admirers. Talks with Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli seem to have broken down over Real’s asking price but Atletico have cash in the bank – having generated over 160 million from the sales of Griezmann and Rodri.

With 3 weeks to go and no competition for his signature, Atletico could play it calm and stretch negotiations to lower the price as much as they can.

#2 Philippe Coutinho to PSG

Relegated to the bench in Barcelona’s recent clash against Napoli, Philippe Coutinho’s future at Camp Nou is very much a subject of debate. The Brazilian is thought to favour staying at his current club and wants to fight for his place but the opportunity to sign Neymar might be too tempting for Barcelona to turn down.

As things stand, PSG is certainly interested and as footballers well know, anything can happen in the space of 21 days!

#1 Neymar to Barcelona

PSG ultras turning against Neymar might well be the final nail in the Brazilian’s Parisian coffin who is seemingly at a point of no return now with the fans in Paris.

Barcelona publicly put out a statement saying talks had ended earlier this summer but privately seem intent on getting their man no matter what. A delegation from the club is reportedly on the way to Paris to thrash out a deal but with the amount of money that would be changing hands, this is one of the transfers which could go into the final hours of the window.