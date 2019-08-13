Reports: Neymar to receive offers from England, Italy and China if Barcelona back out

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar will apparently receive offers from China, Italy and England if Barcelona fail to submit an offer before time runs out, according to reports.

El Chiringuito TV reports that Neymar could consider offers from elsewhere if Barcelona – his top choice to move this summer – does not submit a formal offer in the days to come, according to Spanish journalist Jose Luiz Sanchez.

Check out their tweet below:

"NEYMAR tiene OFERTAS de China, Italia e Inglaterra aparte de la del Barça". ¡ATENTO a @JLSanchez78! #VuelveElChiringuito pic.twitter.com/BlToi2VTwv — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Neymar’s huge €300million valuation put forth by PSG last month was the sole reason why Barcelona has remained disinterested about signing him this summer. Later on, there were reports that PSG had brought his asking price down to €200million as they want to offload him so badly.

Other sources claimed that the Parisians are even ready to consider loaning him away to any club that is interested.

Neymar has been troubling PSG’s representatives with transfer requests over the past couple of months and in a meeting with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he even reportedly said that he should “never have left Barcelona”, while also referring to his former club as his “home”.

However, both Barcelona and the Parisians are yet to make a final decision regarding the proposed transfer.