Reports: Barcelona star rejects move to PSG in swap deal with Neymar

Barcelona find themselves in a troubling position. The Blaugrana are hoping to bring Neymar back to Spain before the September 2 deadline but are having to deal with FFP rules and financial difficulties. They offered a player to the PSG in return for the Brazilian, however, he has now refused to move to Paris.

According to Don Balon, Philippe Coutinho has rejected the chance to join Paris Saint Germain in a swap deal involving Neymar. The Parisians were even ready to accept a bid of €50 Million along with Coutinho and Nelson Semedo. However, that seems to be on the verge of breaking down with the Brazilian’s rejection.

It has not been an easy summer for Coutinho. The former Liverpool star was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona and was also reportedly offered to Premier League sides Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham on loan. However, all the concerned parties were focused on bringing in other players and passed on the opportunity to sign the Brazil international.

Reports from earlier suggested that Paris Saint Germain were ready to offer Coutinho and escape route, which involved him coming to France along with Nelson Semfo and €50 Million, in exchange for Neymar. However, the report suggests that Barca’s number seven does not want to be used as a currency in the deal involving his compatriot.