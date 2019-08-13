Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate named Neymar’s replacement at PSG

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s unsettled strike partner and Juventus star Paulo Dybala could be the replacement for Neymar Jr. at Paris Saint Germain (PSG), as the Brazilian superstar prepares to rejoin the La Liga amid offers from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that Neymar is merely counting the days until his departure from PSG is officially announced and that the Parisians have already lined up a move for Dybala as they look to replace the 27-year-old Brazilian with him.

Earlier, the 25-year-old Argentine was named as the player who Juventus would exchange with Manchester United so that they can sign Romelu Lukaku as part of a swap deal. However, the move failed to materialise and Lukaku eventually joined another Serie A club, Inter Milan.

Afterwards, it was Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur who decided to sign the star attacker and though the Spurs agreed on terms with the Bianconeri for the sale, they were not able to arrive at a similar conclusion with the player and his agent who demanded better wages and a bigger commission respectively.

An unsold Dybala was hence expected to stay on at Turin, but as a result of the latest developments in Neymar’s transfer situation, it now looks like the Argentine will move to Paris to fill the void that could be created by the Brazilian’s departure to Spain.