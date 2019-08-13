Reports: Serie A giants eye €30million swoop for highly rated Manchester United target

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly keen on signing Dinamo Zagreb’s attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and they will have to compete against the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the transfer race for the star, according to reports.

Olmo who is a former Barcelona youth player, joined Zagreb’s second team in July 2014 and later got promoted to the first team a year later. He has played 105 matches for the Ukrainian club so far and has also scored 29 goals and made 23 assists.

The 2018-19 season was the 21-year-old’s most successful season till date, as he scored 12 goals and made nine assists from 44 appearances for Zagreb. His brilliant performances on the field attracted the attention of Premier League clubs Everton and Manchester United and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

United and Bayern went on to submit offers of €25million and €28million respectively for him, but according to 100posto.hr, Zagreb rejected both bids.

The Croatian publication further reveals that AC Milan are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Olmo and that they are ready to offer at least €30million for the midfielder, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport.

Meanwhile, it has been understood that Dinamo Zagreb want to keep him for at least another season and that they have also offered a salary of €2million in a bid to force him to stay.

However, 100posto established that Olmo is very close to leaving Dinamo with Milan currently being named the favourite to sign him.