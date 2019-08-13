Reports: Lionel Messi’s teammate to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s new strike partner at Juventus

Reports suggest that Inter Milan’s star striker Mauro Icardi is all set to leave his current club and join Serie A champions Juventus, where he would become Cristiano Ronaldo’s new strike partner.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio and Sky Sport Italia report, via Football Italia, that AS Roma and Monaco are the two teams who are currently active in the transfer market for the unsettled star, who has worked up quite a lot of problems for himself at Inter Milan over the past few months.

It all began when Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara accused the club’s board of not paying her husband well. She further alleged that the Nerazzurri are lazy when it comes to player transfers and accused the club of not finding Icardi a suitable strike partner.

This led to Inter Milan distancing themselves from the player as they proceeded to drop him from the first team before transfer-listing him at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Nerazzurri then bought Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku earlier this month and also awarded him with the number 9 shirt previously used by Icardi himself.

And now, Football Italia reports that the Argentine is only open to joining Juventus this summer, amid offers from Roma and Monaco as mentioned earlier.

If the Bianconeri arrive at a deal for Icardi, the 26-year-old striker would become one of the very few footballers in the world, to play with both Messi and Ronaldo at the same time – with Messi in the Argentina national team and with Ronaldo at Juventus.