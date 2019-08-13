Reports: PSG stops sale of Neymar shirts amid talks of his imminent switch to La Liga giants

In what has been deemed a major update in the transfer situation of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., it has been understood that the official PSG store in Paris has stopped the sale of all Neymar-related merchandise as the player’s move to the La Liga is now imminent.

It is El Chiriguito TV that reported live from Paris on Monday, establishing that Neymar’s shirts and other PSG merchandise related to the 27-year-old are no longer up for sale in the club’s store in the French capital.

Take a look at the tweet below:

¡UFFFF! @10JoseAlvarez, en DIRECTO desde PARÍS: "NEYMAR ya no está en los ESCAPARATES de la TIENDA del PSG". #VuelveElChiringuito pic.twitter.com/nR9uHRafDE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Neymar himself has revealed that he would choose Barcelona over Real Madrid, if offers for him come from both teams this summer.

At the same time, it has also been claimed that Barcelona will not be able to sign the Brazilian this summer, due to some crushing debt issues that will prevent the Catalans from spending money on more new signings ahead of the new season.

Other reports suggest that the Brazilian is considering Real Madrid’s offer as well and that he has demanded an annual salary of €38million should he join Los Blancos.

Though all of the above situations are just rumours, there is something else we can quite confirm – that Neymar has absolutely zero interest in continuing his career at the Parc des Princes.