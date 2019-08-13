Reports: PSG star Neymar demands club-record wages as La Liga giants come calling

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has responded to Real Madrid’s offer for him – and has apparently demanded that he be given a contract worth an annual salary of €38million – a club record – provided they want him to join them this summer.

It is Josep Pedererol, a reporter of El Chiriguito TV, who reports that both PSG and Real Madrid are now awaiting a final decision from each other, after Neymar himself demanded an annual salary of €38million – nearly €7million more than the existing record.

Take a look at El Chiriguito TV‘s tweet right here:

"El MADRID, de momento, ESPERA, pero NEYMAR llegaría COBRANDO 38 MILLONES". Lo está CONTANDO @jpedrerol en MEGA. #VuelveElChiringuito pic.twitter.com/R2Z1xV1URC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 12, 2019

Real Madrid new signing Eden Hazard is currently the highest-earning member of the club, as the Belgian pockets an annual salary of €31.25million according to Capology.

Below Hazard comes unsettled star Gareth Bale (€27.94million), another new signing Luka Jovic (€20.83)million and Marcelo, Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos who earn €20million each.

Neymar currently earns a little over €705,000 per week at the Parc des Princes, which in turn equates to €36.68million a year.

His new wage demands are hence, only marginally high when compared to what he earns at the moment, but when it comes to playing for Real Madrid, it becomes quite a big deal.