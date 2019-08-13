Reports: What Lionel Messi told Neymar when he wanted to join Real Madrid instead of Barcelona

According to sources, Lionel Messi has reportedly influenced Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. to snub Real Madrid and favour Barcelona instead, when it comes to leaving his current club this summer and joining either one of the La Liga giants.

It is Marca that reports that Messi does not want to see his friend playing with their arch-rivals Real Madrid, thereby forcing him to phone the Brazilian and specifically requesting him not to commit with Los Blancos next season.

The Spanish news agency further reports that both Messi and Neymar share an “excellent” relationship with each other and along with Luis Suarez, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the main reasons why the Brazilian has reportedly made his choice – to snub Real Madrid and join Barcelona instead – as reported earlier.

Marca further reports that the Argentine previously had tried to do everything that would stop Neymar from leaving Barcelona to join PSG in 2017 – and that he then had to give up on his efforts as the Brazilian was adamant about his choices. However, this time around, Neymar is apparently ready to obey whatever Messi says, according to the Spanish news agency.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Barcelona may not be able to sign the 27-year-old after all, due to some major debt issues faced by the club at the moment. Further details on the situation are yet to be revealed, as of right now.