Reports: Why Barcelona will not sign Neymar from PSG this summer

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona may not be able to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar this summer after all, despite the player making it clear that he prefers a move to the Catalans over their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

It is El Transistor, a programme organized by Spanish radio network Onda Cero, that says that it is “impossible” Barcelona to sign Neymar this summer as the Blaugrana are already under a crushing debt of close to €500million, according to the claims made by Onda Cero reporter Alfredo Martinez.

“Barcelona has a debt close to 500 million Euros and undertaking an operation like Neymar’s does not seem as feasible right now. If you add the player’s annual salary to those figures already mentioned above, you will understand that it is impossible,” Martinez was quoted as saying by the Spanish news agency.

🎙️ @Alfremartinezz: "El Barcelona tiene una deuda cercana a los 500 millones de Euros y acometer una operación como la de Neymar no parece lo más factible. Si le sumas su salario a los que ya hay,… es imposible". 📻 https://t.co/s489cWSIoc pic.twitter.com/Jui217X2Jc — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Neymar’s preferred choice is to leave PSG and join Barcelona once again, even as Real Madrid are waiting for the Parisians’ response to their own offer for the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old reportedly made up his mind to join the Blaugrana several months earlier and in a meeting with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi in June, he even referred to Spanish champions as his “home”.

However, as things stand, it looks nearly impossible that Neymar will be granted his “homecoming” wish this summer.