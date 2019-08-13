Reports: PSG star Neymar reveals his next destination amid interest from La Liga giants

Several sources report that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. will leave his current club this summer, with his choice of destination being La Liga giants Barcelona even as Real Madrid’s offer for him continues to remain under consideration.

According to El Larguero, a programme organized by Spanish radio network Cadena SER, some of their reporters apparently spoke with Marco Bechler, the Brazilian journalist who first uncovered the 27-year-old’s interest in PSG two years ago.

“PSG wants to get the maximum amount of money for Neymar and wants to sell him as soon as possible. If there are offers from both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Neymar would choose Barcelona,” says Bechler as quoted by the Spanish news agency.

Check out the tweet right here:

📻 Hablamos con @Marcelobechler, el periodista que destapó el interés del PSG hace dos años en Neymar "El PSG quiere sacar la máxima cantidad de dinero por Neymar y quiere venderlo cuanto antes. Si hay oferta de Barça y Madrid, Neymar elegiría al Barça" https://t.co/salnaAdbT5 — El Larguero (@ellarguero) August 12, 2019

Other sources suggest that the Brazilian made the decision to return to Barcelona over two months ago, as a result of some long-standing issues between himself and PSG’s representatives.

Neymar had breached the code of conduct on multiple occasions last season – he used derogatory expressions to address the match officials after Manchester United knocked PSG out of the Champions League and later, fought with a fan who tried to capture the video of him receiving the runners-up medal after the French Cup final, where PSG lost to Rennes.

Such issues of misconduct have apparently played a huge role in forcing the Parisians to offload the star forward at the earliest, according to reports.