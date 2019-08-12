WATCH: PSG remove all Neymar products from official store as exit looms

It appears that Neymar Jr. is heading out the exit door at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and the club is already preparing for his departure before it happens officially.

Reports today suggested that Neymar’s lawyers were already at the Nou Camp to discuss the nuances of his move to Barcelona, but contrary reports also suggested he could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Not to be outdone are Real Madrid, who have also staked their claim to signing the Brazilian this summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane keen on bringing the star power to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Whoever gets Neymar, one thing is for sure, he is definitely leaving PSG soon, and the fact that products with his name on it were withdrawn from PSG’s official store, only point to the fact that an exit looms large.

El PSG retira de la venta los productos con el nombre de Neymar !! La salida parece un hecho .. https://t.co/ZfGFAfn9mj — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 12, 2019

Neymar won’t come cheap, but it is possible that Barcelona are looking to get him in along with a swap deal involving Philippe Coutinho, who has struggled to establish himself at the Catalans.

Paulo Dybala is rumoured to be heading to PSG too, and if Neymar goes to Juve, the two could end up being part of a swap move.