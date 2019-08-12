Reports: Neymar makes Juventus decision because of Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar Jr. looks all set to make his departure from current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but where exactly remains to be seen. It also appears that Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing his part.

Calcio Mercato report that Neymar would have no problems in moving to Juventus this summer, simply because he is keen to form a dream team with Ronaldo.

Juventus have also been linked with the Brazilian since it became apparent that he wanted a move away from the Parisians this summer, and though Barcelona was the first choice, Neymar remains open to offers from other clubs.

‘Our relationship with Neymar hasn’t changed’ – Verratti

Juve under new boss Maurizio Sarri look like a different outfit, and could benefit with the star power and skill of someone like Neymar.

The report says that a move could also be possible because of PSG’s interest in Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala, who refused a transfer to Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

A potential cash plus swap deal might be in the offing as a result, that could Neymar go one way and Dybala go the other. With just a little time left in the transfer window, the nuances of the possible deal would need to be decided quickly.