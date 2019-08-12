Reports: Neymar’s representatives arrive at La Liga giants

It appears that Neymar Jr. might finally be getting his wish of moving out of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), just a couple of years after securing a big money move to the French giants.

Reports now suggest that Neymar’s lawyers have arrived at the Nou Camp, presumably to push through a move for the Brazilian to the Blaugrana.

It is no secret that Neymar himself wanted a move back to his former employers, following a lengthy injury spell and an assault and rape charge filed against him.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 💣Informa @Jessika_FC_: 💥 “Los abogados de Neymar están en las oficinas del Camp Nou” 📲 #GolazoMañana pic.twitter.com/gPQKbz2GJD — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) August 12, 2019

Neymar enjoyed his most successful spell as a player at Barcelona, winning La Liga as well as the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

His wish to link up with friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez once again could make for dangerous reading as far as the rest of the Spanish teams are concerned, especially with Antoine Griezmann also signing with the club this summer.

Real Madrid were also in the reckoning to sign the forward, but it appears that the 27-year-old has had his heart set on the Catalans for a while now.