Reports: Manchester United target spotted at Bayern Munich for medical ahead of transfer

Bayern Munich are moving swiftly in the summer transfer window, and have reportedly secured the signing of long time Manchester United target Ivan Perisic.

The Inter Milan star was spotted in Munich for a medical ahead of his move, Bild report, and is completing the formalities before a transfer that was reported to have been for a €5M loan and €20M buy option.

Perisic starred for Croatia in the FIFA World Cup last year in Russia, during a tournament where his nation made it to the final, only to lose to France.

The winger has been the subject of much transfer debate, and nearly joined Manchester United during the era of Jose Mourinho, who wanted an experienced yet pacy option in his side.

Ivan Perisic has not been called up for friendly match against Valencia. Inter are in talks to sell him on loan + buy option to Bayern Münich, the agreement is getting closer. 🇭🇷 #transfers #Bayern — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2019

However, the move did not materialise, and Perisic stayed at Inter, where he has only improved, but looked out of place since the arrival of new boss Antonio Conte.

Conte has already signed Romelu Lukaku from United up top, and is also close to brining in former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko, so the writing was on the wall for Ivan Perisic.

As for Bayern, the Bavarians have been looking for replacements for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and might just have found one in the form of the 30-year-old Perisic.