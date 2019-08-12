Reports: Real Madrid line up former Liverpool star as Neymar alternative

Real Madrid do not seem to be done in their transfer business for the summer window, and are still on the look out for players to bring in.

The La Liga giants have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. repeatedly in this window, but haven’t been able to reach an agreement just yet.

The high transfer fees and possibility of a cash plus swap deal is the likely reason behind it, but it appears that Madrid could have a cheaper option in mind.

Zidane tight-lipped on Neymar

Don Balon are reporting that AC Milan star Suso could be considered by Zinedine Zidane as a possible choice instead of spending big money on Neymar or even Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

Suso could be available for as little as 40 million euros, making him a lucrative option for Real, who have already spent big on players such as Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic earlier in the window.

Moreover, Suso has experience playing in La Liga, having spent time at Almeria, and even starred in the Premier League for Liverpool before making his move.

The Spaniard recently scored in a pre season game for AC Milan against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup (ICC), and is being considered as an option by top European clubs.