Reports: Bayern Munich question what it would take to sign Barcelona superstar

Bayern Munich appear to have joined in the hunt to sign one of Barcelona’s unsettled superstars after a move to the Premier League fell through.

Philippe Coutinho hasn’t had the greatest time of it at Barcelona, and appeared to be heading to a Premier League side in the summer transfer window, only for the deal to stall last minute.

Among the interested clubs were Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but Coutinho reportedly turned them both down, despite his future at the Blaugrana looking rather murky.

Now, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Brazilian has found himself in the thick of the action again, with Bayern Munich questioning Barca on what it would take to sign him.

Bayern were linked with Manchester City star Leroy Sane all through the summer, but couldn’t make a deal happen, and clearly believe they need another star name to make up for the losses of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Coutinho appears to be their choice, but the forward has also been heavily linked with a move to PSG, in a possible swap deal that could see Neymar Jr. get his proposed transfer back to the Nou Camp.

Bayern have requested the conditions needed for a transfer, and who knows, they just might be able to force a move through.