Reports: Lionel Messi’s unsettled Barcelona teammate to join Serie A giants

According to sources, Lionel Messi’s Barcelona teammate Ivan Rakitic is unsettled in Spain, as a result of which he may agree to join Serie A giants Napoli soon.

It is Don Balon that reports that Napoli are no longer considering Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez as a midfield target and that they have instead targeted Rakitic because of his position at Barcelona.

Rakitic’s form has also been a crucial factor of late, with the Croatian star having failed to create much of an impact over the course of the last season.

The Catalans already have a few big names in their midfield – including senior players like Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal and the younger players including Frenkie de Jong, Arthur Melo, Carles Alena and so on – which hence deem the 31-year-old as surplus to their requirements at the moment.

Earlier, Paris Saint Germain had demanded that Barcelona sell Rakitic to them in exchange for Neymar, however, the move failed and the Parisians have since dropped their interest in the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist.

It hence looks like he would be allowed to join Napoli, provided the Serie A giants come calling before the summer transfer window closes later this month, according to the Spanish news agency.