Reports: PSG superstar to sign for MLS club next summer

According to reports, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani could bid adieu to the club next June and join Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami as a free agent.

It is FOX Deportes journalist Alvaro Izquierdo that reports that Cavani will sign for Inter Miami next summer, after his current contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ends on June 2020.

Take a look at the tweet below:

¡Miren nada más quién llegaría a South Beach! Edinson Cavani ficharía por el @InterMiamiCF tras terminar su contrato con el PSG en junio 2020, según información de @AIzquierdo10. @futbolMLS #MLSenFD #Fichajes pic.twitter.com/JL1dMMPT31 — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) August 12, 2019

Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013, for a reported fee of €65million. Since then, he has played in 281 matches for the Parisians, scoring 194 goals and making 40 assists across various competitions.

He has also won five Ligue 1 trophies, four French Cups, five French League Cups and seven French Super Cups with PSG over the past six years.

Meanwhile, Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, better known as Inter Miami, is all set to play in the MLS in 2020. The club’s ownership group was formed in 2013 by none other than former England star and Manchester United legend David Beckham.

So far, Inter Miami has already signed three players so far – defender Christian Makoun from Venezuela, forward Julian Carranza and midfielder Matias Pellegrini, both from Argentina. Carranza is currently out on loan to Banfield, while Pellegrini has been loaned out to Estudiantes.