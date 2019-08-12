Reports: La Liga giants steer clear of arch rivals in transfer race for PSG star Neymar

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Barcelona are now closer to signing Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar, as Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid suddenly fell behind in terms of striking a deal with the Ligue 1 giants for the player.

According to RMC Sport as reported by Marca, talks between PSG and Barcelona have “accelerated” over the past few hours and now, the Catalans have emerged the frontrunners in the transfer race to sign the Brazilian.

The Spanish news agency further reports that the acceleration mentioned above was reportedly brought about by the inclusion of Philippe Coutinho to the deal, as Barcelona are apparently ready to offer the former Liverpool star for his national teammate.

Marca further reports that Coutinho would form only a part of the deal, as the Blaugrana are also ready to spend close to €70million as well – as an additional transfer fee.

Earlier, ​reports from Marca itself had claimed that Barcelona were unwilling to offer any cash for Neymar, which in turn left Real Madrid in the clear to submit an offer for him. But now, according to RMC Sport, it is talks between the Catalans and PSG’s sporting director Leonardo that eventually resulted in a deal that can be done if Coutinho can to be involved.