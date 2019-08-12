Manchester United star Paul Pogba reveals final verdict on his future amid strong Real Madrid links

Manchester United star Paul Pogba spoke about his future after the Red Devils romped home to a 4-0 win against Chelsea in their 2019-20 Premier League opener at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

The French refused to rule out a move away from Old Trafford but insisted that he is “having fun” at the club.

“There have been words. We always stay on that question mark,” Pogba spoke about the ongoing transfer rumours related to himself, before adding:

“Right now I’m in Manchester, I’m having fun with my team-mates, I want to win matches”.

Take a look at Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano’s tweet right here:

Earlier this summer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning Frenchman himself had made it clear that he wanted to leave United as he aimed to find any “new challenges” that came along his way. This was followed by Real Madrid and Juventus expressing interest to sign the 26-year-old.

Though Juventus pulled out from a possible move a few weeks later, Real Madrid continue to hold firm and have reportedly sent in several bids for the player, in the past couple of months.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of Manchester United, is not at all interested in selling Pogba as the Frenchman is a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford according to the Norwegian.

And now, after an impressive display against Chelsea at home on Sunday, it looks like Pogba is staying on at the club, at least until the end of the ongoing season.