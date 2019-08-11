Nacer Chadli link up with Anderlecht on loan from Monaco

Nacer Chadli will link up with Belgium team-mate Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht after a disappointing spell with Monaco.

Belgium international Nacer Chadli has joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The 30-year-old arrived at the Stade Louis II from West Brom ahead of the 2018-19 campaign but was restricted to just 22 appearances in all competitions.

He was an unused substitute for the opening-day defeat to Lyon on Friday and will now link up with Belgium team-mate Vincent Kompany, who took over as Anderlecht's player-manager in May, with Monaco confirming the loan deal on their official website.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany has endured a difficult start to the season with his side picking up just two points from their opening three Belgian First Division A games.

Chadli, who has made 51 appearances for Belgium, has also enjoyed spells with Tottenham, Twente and AGOVV Apeldoorn.







