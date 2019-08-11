Paulo Dybala’s brother reveals future plans after Manchester United snub

Paulo Dybala snubbed Manchester United in this summer transfer window, and also did not join Tottenham Hotspur, but his future remains uncertain at Juventus.

In the aftermath of numerous failed moves, his brother has now shed some light on the future plans of the Argentine, and where he could possibly end up soon.

‘Biggest news on deadline day.’ John Dykes gives his verdict on the potential Paulo Dybala transfer to Tottenham Hotspur

“There is a big chance that Paulo will leave Turin, he needs a change,” Dybala’s brother Gustavo said to Radio Impacto show Futbolemico.

“He was very comfortable in Italy but he isn’t any more – like many other Juventus players.

“He is not the only one who will leave,” Gustavo remarked.

It has been a testing time for Dybala, who was even accused of not getting along with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, though his brother maintains that the two never fell out.

“Problem with Ronaldo? No, off the field there is no problem with Cristiano. The problems are on the field: Paulo is young, he has to play.”

With not too long left in the transfer window, Dybala has been linked with several clubs, but just might end up at Atletico Madrid as a replacement for Antoine Griezmann, who decided to join Barcelona in a big money deal earlier this summer.