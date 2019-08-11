Reports: Manchester United agree 10 Million deal to sign French starlet

Manchester United ended their transfer window with a whimper, after not being able to sign a few of their key targets. However, the Red Devils have some delayed news for their fans, with one French starlet closing in on a move.

According to Simon Peach of PA Media, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Monaco to sign French youth international Hannibal Mejbri. The Red Devils were said to be the frontrunners for the youngster, despite interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

#MUFC have reached an agreement with Monaco for 16-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, subject to FIFA approval — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 11, 2019

Furthermore, United will pay the principality club a total amount of 10 Million for Mejbri, half of which will be paid upfront, with the other half coming later.

Understand Hannibal Mejbri deal is worth €10million (£9.3million), with #MUFC paying Monaco half up front #THFC & #LCFC were keen on the midfielder as well — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 11, 2019

Mejbri, meanwhile, will link up with the Manchester United youth squad with a view towards a first-team role in the future.

Three new players who will be directly involved with the first-team are Harry Maguire, Daniel James, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The trio were brought in by the Red Devils during the 2019 summer transfer window to bolster the squad.

Furthermore, the Old Trafford outfit even broke the record for the most expensive defender in order to complete a deal for Maguire. Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka too came for a big price tag, reportedly ranging around 55 Million.

Wan-Bissaka and Maguire are both expected to start for Manchester United in their Premier League match against Chelsea. James, meanwhile, could make his debut off the bench.