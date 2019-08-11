Reports: Real Madrid to part ways with three stars to buy Neymar

It looks like La Liga giants Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before transfer window shuts.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have largely been uninspiring during the presason so far despite shelling out a good amount of money to acquire the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic in the summer.

And Real manager Zidane will be hoping bringing in Neymar from PSG will give his squad a much-needed spark in attack.

But it won’t be easy to pull off a potential transfer of the summer with Real reportedly needing to offload three big names before even negotiating a deal for Neymar.

Marca are reporting that Real Madrid are serious and increasingly optimistic of signing the PSG superstar before the deadline of September 2 with the club active in their efforts to find new homes for their unwanted players.

According to Marca, players who the Spanish giants are looking to move along are Gareth Bale, striker Mariano and Colombia international James Rodriguez.

While Bale, whose transfer to Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning fell in the eleventh hour, is reportedly on the radars of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Mariano is a target of AS Monaco of Ligue 1.

28-year-old James also could be on his way out with both Napoli SSC and Atletico Madrid interested in the Real Madrid star.