Reports: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with club for selling star player

Manchester United were expected to bring in several new players this summer, while letting go of the ‘deadwood’. While the revolution did not achieve the scale which the fans had imagined, the Red Devils still ended up with a mini-overhaul. However, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left unhappy with one particular sale.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unhappy with the club about letting Ander Herrera leave. The Spaniard exited Old Trafford after failing to agree on terms for a contract renewal. He instead joined Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.

Furthermore, the report states that Solskjaer was desperate to keep the player at the club. The player himself, along with the club officials, wanted to stay. However, disorganization in their transfer plans eventually led to Herrera departing for France.

Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, who covers Manchester United, said the following:

“You have Solskjaer talking about how he wanted players out of the club who didn’t fit his picture in terms of attitude and the way they play the game.

“The only senior player who has been moved out who you would expect to stay there is Ander Herrera who they didn’t actually want to lose, who wanted to stay at the club, and who Solskjaer described as, ‘vital to us’.”

Manchester United did buy three players this summer – Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James – and all three could make their debuts against Chelsea.