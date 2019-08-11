Real Madrid target confirms talks with club; hopes for a resolution soon

Real Madrid brought in five new players this summer to overhaul their complete squad. However, reports suggest that they aren’t done yet in this window and might bring in a few more. One of their key targets has now confirmed that talks are ongoing with Los Blancos over a potential move.

Ajax star Donny van de Beek once again spoke about his potential move to Real Madrid. Speaking after the match against Emmen, Van de Beek had this to say:

“There are still negotiations. I would like things to be resolved as soon as possible. When I am at the stadium and playing, I don’t ever think about my possible move.” (via Managing Madrid)

The Dutchman confirmed Ajax to be in talks with Los Blancos a few days earlier, on the back of him stating that their’s was indeed a genuine interest. However, he continued to talk about his focus on the pitch, with the Eredivisie champions getting their season underway.

A fee in the region of 55 to 60 Million was reportedly being discussed between the clubs. However, some reports stated that Real Madrid would now wait until at least January 2020 before bringing the youngster in.

Nevertheless, the possibility remains of Van de Beek moving to Spain in the coming weeks. If the transfer goes through, the midfielder will become Real Madrid’s seventh new signing of the summer, following Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Takefusa Kubo.