Reports: Barcelona star to leave Lionel Messi to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Barcelona are still in the market for one big player, namely Neymar. However, they are short on cash to buy their former star back. Selling some players will help achieve that goal and one star can help with it by leaving Lionel Messi to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic could end up leaving Lionel Messi and join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus instead. The Croatian midfielder has been reported to be surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, who have a plethora of youngsters waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde himself expressed doubt over Rakitic’s future at the club. The Spaniard spoke on the same in a press conference before the Blaugrana’s friendly.

“He is very important for us,” Valverde had said.

“This is for what he contributes to the team and even in this pre-season, he has scored two goals. His work rate is there.

“Right now I do not know if he will be staying with us. Of course, I count on him as I have done with all of the players that we have. In principle, nothing makes me think that I won’t be able to count on him.”

Meanwhile, if he leaves, Rakitic will become Barcelona’s second high-profile sale this summer after Malcom.