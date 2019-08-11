Reports: Chelsea eyeing 70 Million move for England international once transfer ban is lifted

Chelsea Football Club are in a fire situation at the moment. The club has been put under a transfer ban by FIFA, disabling them from buying new players until July 2020. However, the Bluer are already planning ahead with coach Frank Lampard identifying one Englishman as a long-term solution for his problems.

According to The Sun, Frank Lampard wants Leicester City star Ben Chilwell to join Chelsea, once the Blues’ transfer ban is over. The Englishman looks at his compatriot as a long-term solution to his club’s left-back situation but would have to pay £70 Million for his services.

Chelsea have two left-backs among their ranks already, namely Emerson and Marcos Alonso. Although the latter has drawn criticism from fans and experts for his lack of defensive output.

The Blues, however, will have to wait a full season before moving for Chilwell. The Stamford Bridge outfit is currently serving a two-window transfer ban, which only expires in July 2020. However, the club could become eligible to sign players six months earlier, in the January window, if their appeal is successful.

Manchester City, meanwhile, also expressed an interest in Chilwell this summer. However, they decided to stick with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko in that position, while bringing in Angelino on a cut-price deal.