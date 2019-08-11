Barcelona star says it would hurt if Neymar betrays them for Real Madrid

The future of Neymar Jr is still up in the air. The PSG star is set to miss their season opener in order to force a move. Recently, the Brazilian forward has been linked to Real Madrid, a move which would hurt his former club according to one Barcelona star.

Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena hopes that Neymar Jr doesn’t betray the club to join fierce rivals Real Madrid. The Brazil skipper has been linked with a move to the Galacticos, something that would hurt the club if completed, according to the youngster.

Alena spoke about the former Barcelona player after his side’s four-nil win over Napoli in a friendly match.

“It would hurt if Neymar went to our eternal rival, especially after playing [for Barcelona],” the Spaniard told the media. (via Goal)

“We hope that he comes back. He’s a spectacular player, one of the best in the world.

“If he comes back it would be an amazing signing, it would be an incredible way to close the transfer window. He would make us all better.”

The Spanish window closes on September 2, which means that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have until then to make an official move for Neymar. Los Blancos have been closer to the Brazilian star according to recent reports, although PSG are willing to accept a cash plus player move from Barcelona.