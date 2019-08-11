Reports: One key reason behind Barcelona’s failure to move for Neymar

Barcelona almost have all the players they wanted in this transfer window. The Blaugrana moved quickly to sign Frenkie de Jong before adding Antoine Griezmann, Neto, and Junior Firpo to their ranks. They had hoped to welcome Neymar as well but haven’t been able to make a move for him due to one key reason.

Football Club Barcelona have been linked with a move for former player Neymar since the start of the 2019 summer transfer window. However, the Blaugrana have, so far, failed to make an effort to sign the player. Reports from Marca now suggest that the Spanish giants have held back in their approach due to the fact that they have no money!

Barcelona have already spent close to €250 Million on new players, including the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. As a result, they need to now maintain a 100 Million difference between their incomings and outgoing so as to escape FFP punishment.

The Spanish league champions, meanwhile, are willing to offer a straight player swap to the Parisians. Reports from earlier curiously stated that the Ligue 1 club would be willing to accept an offer of two players plus €50 Million. The players mentioned in the trade were Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo.