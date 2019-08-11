Reports: PSG name final asking price for Neymar as La Liga giants come calling

PSG have reportedly made it clear that Neymar would be sold for a final asking price of €200million, thanks to huge interest from Real Madrid and talks of the player himself wanting to make the switch to Barcelona this summer.

It has been made clear that both Real Madrid and Barcelona have entered the transfer race to sign the Brazilian superstar but at the moment, it is Real Madrid who have the upper hand in the transfer race for the player.

Le Parisien further reports that PSG are willing to make several adjustments in Los Blancos‘ bid for the star but the same does not apply for Barcelona.

For instance, PSG are willing to allow Neymar to join Real Madrid on an initial season-long loan, provided the deal is made permanent in the summer of 2020. The Parisians, hence, have effectively given Los Blancos a year’s time to pay for the transfer.

At the same time, they have also made it clear that the loan move will not happen if Barcelona are signing the 27-year-old. For the Blaugranas, the only option is to sign the player on a permanent deal right now or else they face the threat of their arch-rivals who will sign him straightaway, probably on a loan deal in the beginning.

Earlier, it was reported that PSG have tabled a world-record €300million asking price for Neymar, however, both Barcelona and Real Madrid were unwilling to meet the Ligue 1 giants’ demands.

The updated price tag – which is €100million less than their previous valuation – really shows how badly PSG wants to offload Neymar, according to Le Parisien.