Reports: La Liga giants offer 3 players in exchange for PSG star Neymar

Neymar’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) exit is just a few days away, with La Liga giants Real Madrid edging closer to signing him with each passing day. Meanwhile, the latest reports indicate that Real Madrid are ready to sell three stars- Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz – in exchange for the Brazilian.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane no longer considers Bale, Rodriguez and Diaz in his plans for the team and that they have not even been guaranteed a starting position in the first team next season. As a result, President Florentino Perez would rather offload them to PSG, if it means they can have Neymar in exchange.

Real Madrid have already made a few explosive signings this summer. It all began with attacker Rodrygo Goes and defender Eder Militao agreeing to join Los Blancos even before the 2018-19 season concluded. Later, in June and July, Madrid completed the signings of attackers Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Takefusa Kubo and left-back Ferland Mendy.

Neymar could hence become their seventh signing of the summer – and they have already spent over €300million in the form of transfer fees.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have apparently distanced themselves from the Brazilian forward, with the club’s Vice President Jordi Cardoner saying that they “will not bid for Neymar this summer,” in a recent interview.