Reports: Liverpool to sign new goalkeeper as Alisson’s future remains uncertain

Liverpool’s star goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered an injury to his calf while playing in Friday’s Premier League 2019-20 opener against Norwich City and had to be substituted during the first half itself. Various sources now suggest that the Reds could sign Andy Lonergan as a new short-term goalkeeper just until Alisson is back to complete fitness.

Alisson pulled his calf muscle while taking a goal-kick shortly before half-time as Liverpool eventually completed a 4-1 win at home against Norwich City.

Meanwhile, new signing Adrian came off the bench as a substitute for Alisson and made his debut against the Canaries but manager Jurgen Klopp now has very few other goalkeeper options available to him, with the club yet to fully understand the extent of the Brazilian’s injury.

The above fact has forced Liverpool to sign a new short-term goalkeeper and according to Liverpool Echo, Andy Lonergan is their choice for the role.

The veteran ‘keeper recently joined the Reds’ pre-season tour in the USA after a lack of goalkeeping options led the club to call upon the free agent. Lonergan went on to make a good impression during a first-half friendly performance against Sevilla, which in turn has boosted his chances for a fresh contract with the Champions League title-holders, as per Liverpool Echo.

The English news agency further reports that the 35-year-old is already at Melwood and is close to agreeing on terms on a deal with Liverpool. Moreover, the shot-stopper is a free agent at the moment, so he is available to sign despite the transfer window closing.