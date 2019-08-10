PSG sporting director reveals final verdict on Neymar’s transfer to La Liga giants

On Saturday, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Sporting Director Leonardo confirmed that Neymar has been snubbed from the squad ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 2019-20 opener against Nimes. He further added that talks on the Brazilian’s transfer are “more advanced than before,” indicating that he could be sold quite soon.

According to Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, Leonardo said: “Neymar will not play for PSG in the upcoming Nimes clash,” before adding:

“Discussions on his [Neymar’s] transfer is still ongoing. The talks right now are more advanced than before, but we have not reached at an agreement yet.”

“We will see what happens – everybody needs the future to be defined,” Leonardo concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Real Madrid are close to signing the 27-year-old forward and that they are even ready to offload Mariano Diaz to make room for his arrival later this month.

Later, it was Sport that reported that Los Blancos are also willing to offer the Brazilian a net salary of €40million per season and a five-year contract, in a bid to sign him at the earliest.

For a major part of this summer, it was expected that Barcelona would be Neymar’s most possible destination after he leaves PSG.

However, that changed after Barca Vice President Jordi Cardoner ruled out a move for him, saying “it is his club (PSG) that has to sort out his problem first.”