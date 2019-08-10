Reports: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid to set aside 200 Million for new signing

Real Madrid spent upwards of 250 Million this summer while bringing in five new players. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao signed, lifting the gloom that had been over Los Blancos since last season. And now, manager Zinedine Zidane has asked the club to set aside 200 Million for a new player.

According to Diario Gol, Zinedine Zidane has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to set aside a €200 Million budget for Kylian Mbappe. Furthermore, Zidane has taken ut upon himself to convince his compatriot to join the club after this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid believe that a bid of 200 Million and a player, likely James Rodriguez or Isco, could appease Paris Saint Germain into selling their star player. Moreover, the player himself is expected to move to the Spanish club when the time arrives.

Zidane believes that Mbappe, along with Luka Jovic, will create a fearsome frontline in the future, along with the some of the young talent Real Madrid have. However, one player who the former France international is still not convinced about is Vinicius Jr, despite the youngster’s stellar performances in the latter half of the 2018/19 season.

Finally, Real Madrid will have to deal with interest from Manchester City, who also want Mbappe in order to replace Sergio Aguero. If Los Blancos miss out on the Frenchman, they will move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.