Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo asks Juventus to sign Lionel Messi’s teammate

Juventus have been very active in this transfer window. The Bianconeri won the race for Matthijs de Lift, beating the likes of Barcelona in the process. They also added some cover in other key areas of the pitch. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked them to cover one more area by signing Lionel Messi’s teammate.

According to Diario Gol, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked that Juventus sign Lionel Messi’s international teammate, Mauro Icardi. The forward will be available for transfer at just €60 Million, after falling out at his current club Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Juventus are, at the moment, the favourites to sign Mauro Icardi, who has been shunned completely at Inter Milan. The Argentine striker is not a part of new manager Antonio Conte’s plans, who has even proceeded to allocate his number ‘9’ shirt to new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Icardi, teammates with Lionel Messi at an international level, has played eight times for Argentina. The forward, however, has been constantly overlooked and only has one goal to his name. Furthermore, the report suggests that Messi had already vetoed his signing at Barcelona, due to his ongoing feud with fellow Argentina forward Maxi Lopez.

Any deal to take Icardi from Inter to Juventus will have to take place before September 2, for that is when the transfer window shuts.