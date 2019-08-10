Manchester United legend says club should’ve gone all-out for Premier League star

Three new players were drafted in by Manchester United ahead of the season. The Red Devils, however, were hoping to sign more, only to be left disappointed in their approach. One club legend was especially devastated with the club’s inability to sign a particular player.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was left disappointed after the club could not sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham. Eriksen’s name was mentioned late during the English transfer window as a potential United signing. However, the club decided not to pursue a deal instead.

“I was quite excited when Christian Eriksen got mentioned,” Scholes said in an interview. (via Daily Mail)

“He could have made a big difference to United in the way [Kevin] De Bruyne plays for City, creating chances and scoring goals.

“But they haven’t got that and they have some good players so the target is top four and I think they will make it.”

Manchester United did complete the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James this summer. However, the Red Devils could have had many more, as they failed with moves for Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Bruno Fernandes, and Dani Olmo.

Nevertheless, with the transfer window shut, United won’t be able to sign any more player until January. In the meantime, they begin their Premier League campaign on Sunday, with a touch match against Chelsea.