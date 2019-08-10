Reports: Manchester United failed with €25 Million bid for Spanish starlet

Manchester United ended their 2019/20 summer transfer window with a whimper. The Red Devils were knocked back in their pursuit of several players, including the likes of Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic. And reports suggest they even failed with a move for one Spanish starlet.

According to Sportske Novosti, Croatian daily newspaper, Manchester United had a €25 Million bid reject for Dinamo Zagreb’s Dani Olmo. Meanwhile, the Croatian club even rejected an approach from Bayern Munich and Everton, with both offering €28 Million for the Spaniard.

Olmo joined Dinamo Zagreb from FC Barcelona back in 2014 and has since played for both the reserve and the first team. The Spaniard recently became a key figure for the club and was even instrumental in Spain U-21’s successful European Championships outing.

The 21-year-old, as a result, has been linked with a horde of top European clubs but Dinamo have so far refrained from selling him. Meanwhile, reports from AS suggest that Olmo could himself force a move to another club in the near future, having rejected a contract extension with Dinamo, who offered to make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The Spaniard will, however, have to wait at least six months to sign for an English side, with the transfer window shut in the country.