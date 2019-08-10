Reports: PSG demand two players plus cash from Barcelona to sell Neymar

Having already brought in the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona are now targetting a move for Neymar. They were thwarted in their attempts by PSG, who failed to budge from their position. However, the Parisian club is now ready to accept a player plus cash deal from the Blaugrana.

According to Goal, Paris Sait Germain are ready to accept an offer from Barcelona from Neymar. The Ligue 1 club, in return, has asked for Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo, and a lump sum of €50 Million.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde once again refused to comment on the speculation linking Neymar with a return to the club.

“We’ll see what happens, but you already know the usual answer which is that he’s a player of another team and so on,” said Valverde in a press conference ahead of a friendly against Napoli.

“I know what I have, what I’m working with and who I’m counting on.

“What happens, we’ll see. We don’t know what’ll happen and I’m not thinking about it. I’ll think about it tomorrow.”

Barcelona have already spent upwards of 200 Million in this transfer window, recruiting the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, and Junior Firpo, among others. They begin their title defence on August 16 against Athletic Bilbao.