Reports: Major Real Madrid transfer target set to stay at current club; will join in 2020

Real Madrid brought in five new players early in the summer transfer window. Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao all linked up with the Galacticos, injecting some much-needed freshness in the squad. However, the Spanish giants were looking to get one more deal done, which will now be completed next year.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Voetbalzone, Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek is set to stay at Ajax this season. The Dutch starlet will eventually link up with Los Blancos in 2020, once they have created ample room for him within their squad.

The thirteen-time Champions League winners are already said to have a personal agreement with Van de Beek. Furthermore, reports previously stated that talks with his club Ajax were going well too, with the two teams close to agreeing a reported €55 Million fee.

Meanwhile, a transfer before the September 2 deadline is not completely out of the question, provided that Real Madrid sell some of their players first.

Lastly, Van de Beek could be drafted in earlier by Zidane, in the winter transfer window, if the team does not perform well. The Frenchman would also like Paul Pogba to join the club, regardless of Van de Beek’s move.