Manager Ernesto Valverde gives update over Barcelona’s move for Neymar

Barcelona have spent big this summer to match the transfer window of Real Madrid. However, several reports suggest that the Blaugrana aren’t done just yet and are looking to bring in one more player, namely Neymar. Manager Ernesto Valverde has now given an update over the touted deal.

Ernesto Valverde, talking to the press ahead of a friendly against Napoli, maintained his position of ambiguity over the arrival of Neymar, stating that he doesn’t know what will happen.

“We’ll see what happens, but you already know the usual answer which is that he’s a player of another team and so on,” said Valverde. (via Marca)

“I know what I have, what I’m working with and who I’m counting on.

“What happens, we’ll see. We don’t know what’ll happen and I’m not thinking about it. I’ll think about it tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Valverde will have plenty of new faces at his disposal this season. The Spaniard will have to choose from Antoine Griezmann, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, and Neto, all of whom have been bought this summer. And he is backing his current squad to come good.

“I’m always happy with the players I have,” he continued.

“They’re very good. Even last year we almost had a perfect season.

“Now we’ve made four important additions and we have to try to improve.”

Barcelona play Athletic Bilbao in their season opener on August 16, 2019.